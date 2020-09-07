El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County caused by pyrotechnic device used in gender reveal party

(KGET) — Authorities have determined the El Dorado Fire that has burned thousands of acres in Yucaipa was started by a “smoke generating, pyrotechnic device” used in a gender reveal party on Saturday.

Cal Fire Law Enforcement said the fire started Saturday during that party just before 10:30 a.m. in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. Officials said the fire spread from the park to the north onto Yucaipa Ridge.

The fire has burned more than 7,000 acres and has prompted mandatory evacuations in the area.

Dry conditions, low humidity and extreme heat posed challenges for fire crews working to put out the flames. Containment was listed at just 5% Sunday night.

Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County because of the fire.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the fire started Friday morning. The story has been corrected.