Effort to recall Newsom nears signature goal as deadline approaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Hundreds of thousands of paper petitions are prepared in a Sacramento-area mailroom, an epicenter of the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

“This mailroom processes the bulk of our outgoing mail,” said Orrin Heatley, a lead proponent of the recall effort.

He says Thursday this mailroom had 10,000 incoming petitions.

In order for the recall to head to voters, the group needs 1.5 million signatures validated by the secretary of state’s office.

As of Thursday, the group says it has received about 1.47 million total petitions of their 1.8 million goal, accounting for a potential rejection rate of about 25% of the signatures.

“We’re on track to achieve that as long as people maintain the momentum that we’re at right now,” Heatley explained. “We’re gathering anywhere from 75 to 100,000 signatures a week.”

Inside the office, big boxes surround supporters who sort mail and swap stories.

Some, like Andrea Hedstrom, sharing how Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies amid the pandemic shut down businesses and took children out of schools.

“This is heartbreaking, this is a tragedy, and Newsom is the one that’s authoring this,” Hedstrom said.

The group has until mid-March to gather signatures for the recall.

Newsom has said he is not focused on the recall effort but on vaccine distribution and reopening schools.