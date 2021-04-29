EDD reform bill passes Assembly’s Insurance Committee, now moves to Appropriations Committee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bill to reform the state’s unemployment system — introduced by Bakersfield Assemblymember Rudy Salas — has passed out of the Assembly Insurance Committee with bipartisan support.

Salas said in a statement, Assembly Bill 56 will overhaul the Employment Development Department, speed up unemployment claims, protect Californians from identity theft and stop rampant fraud in the system.

Auditors say EDD is sitting on almost a million backlogged claims.

According to a report, of the $122 billion of unemployment benefits the state has paid out, more than $11 billion has been stolen through the filing of fraudulent claims.

The bill now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.