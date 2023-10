BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Millions of Californians received an early-morning unexpected wake up call Thursday.

A test of the MyShake app went out seven hours early. Those who got the earthquake warning system test alert woke up to a man’s voice saying “this is a test,” followed by an emergency tone.

The test was scheduled for 10:19 a.m. Thursday morning. However, the time zone was set to Coordinated Universal Time, or UTC, which sent the alert at 3:19 a.m.