Early voting begins for California’s presidential primary

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — As the Iowa Caucus kicked off Monday, some voters are already casting ballots in California.

“It’s straight forward, not time consuming, everybody should do it,” said voter Yoram Gordon.

Although the state’s primary is a month away, Californians can now go into county election offices and vote in person or send in mailed ballots.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Monday election officials sent out 15 million vote by mail ballots to those registered for the option.

“We entered 2020 with record registration,” Padilla said.

With primary season underway, the secretary of state noted there were more vote by mail ballots sent out than registered voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina combined.

With California having an early and prominent voice in the pick for presidential candidates, the Secretary of State’s office says its taking steps to keep this election secure and trying to minimize misleading information.

“Our office is constantly monitoring social media platforms and reporting what we believe is erroneous information for their review. We’ve been pretty effective in the 2018 cycle and we’re building on that for 2020,” Padilla said.

Although the voting starts early, counting will not.

Election officials will start tallying votes until ten days before the March 3 Election Day.