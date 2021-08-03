Driver taken into custody in North Hills after leading pursuit with pit bull hanging out front window

A driver was taken into custody in North Hills Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a pursuit with a pit bull hanging out her driver’s side window.

The pursuit began after the Los Angeles Police Department tried to stop a reckless driver, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The LAPD handed off the pursuit to CHP shortly after initiating the chase.

Sky5 was above the scene around 4:30 p.m., as the black Honda Civic was driving northbound on the 405 Freeway.

A large pit bull could be seen sticking its head out of the front window during the chase.

The car appeared to be filled to the brim with unidentified items, and the trunk was open.

The rear tire of the car looked shredded and the side molding on the left side of the vehicle was hanging off as the driver pulled over on the side of the freeway around 4:40 p.m.

She eventually got out of the car, barefoot, and walked toward authorities gathered behind her vehicle. The driver left the pit bull in the car.

She was taken into custody near the Nordhoff Street off-ramp on the 405 just before 4:45 p.m.

Authorities requested Animal Services to respond and take the pit bull for evaluation.

It was not immediately clear what led police to chase the driver.

No further details were immediately available.