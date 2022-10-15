(KTLA) — A 26-year-old woman is in custody after police say she crashed her car into a taco stand in Pomona Friday evening, killing one person and injuring 12 others.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Holt Avenue, in front of Cardenas Market.

Witnesses told police that the woman, who was driving a black sedan, was traveling eastbound on Holt Ave. when she suddenly veered into westbound lanes, jumped the curb and slammed into the crowded taco stand.

“Initially, the driver ran away from the scene, and our officers began searching for her,” said Pomona Police Department spokesperson Aly Mejia. “Approximately an hour and 15 minutes later the suspect turned herself in.”

Police had not released her identity as of Saturday morning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and 12 others were hurt, some with critical injuries.

The family of the person who died told KTLA he was a father of four who lived in the area, and he was simply getting dinner from the taco stand when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.