SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The heavy rain on Monday wasn’t enough to hold back supporters from backing teachers and staff amid negotiations with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

“Don’t quit because you are going to win,” said civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta. “The only way that our country is going to survive as a democracy is that we have strong education and strong teachers that are supported.”

Huerta, along with other dignitaries, lent their voices to the cause at a rally at Rosemont High School.

“I told the kids I’d see them Monday and I’m shocked we still haven’t come to some agreement,” teacher Allison Alair told FOX40. “We just want to keep our benefits at this point. I signed the contract so I could have health care and I have breast cancer. And if I can’t keep my health care, I’m going to be in a world of hurt.”

“In the context of a staffing crisis that predates the pandemic, it’s just really not in the best interest of students and it’s hard to see for what reasons they would propose those cuts when really funding is not an issue,” added Sacramento City Teachers Association member Taylor Cavin.

This past weekend, the SCTA and SEIU Local 1021 came to the bargaining table with district representatives. While all parties appeared to have made some progress, union leaders said it was not enough to suspend the strike and bring kids back to class.

Jim Riffel with SEIU Local 1021, which represents staff such as bus drivers and custodians, was in the negotiating room Monday when the union and district reconvened for new discussions. Riffel said no new proposals from the district were brought to the table.

“That means they are not interested in any substantial movement in closing this strike, nothing at all,” Riffel said.

However, he said his union has done enough back bending when it comes to state negotiators. He told FOX40 it’s now up to the district to fall in line with the state’s report and thinks coming back to the table again is doable.

“We sit in on each other’s negotiating, bargaining sessions so we know what they’re doing and what we’re doing,” Riffel said. “We’re in lockstep. We’re together on this.”