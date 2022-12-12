FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Bay Area man pled guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana that was shipped from Fresno and intended for distribution in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, in November 2018, 50-year-old Tan Minh Vo of San Jose, and co-defendants 46-year-old Patrick Maldonado of Madera, 43-year-old Elias Zambrano Jr. of Fresno, 58-year-old Tien Van Phan of Milpitas, 36-year-old Halen Frazier of Kingsville, Missouri, and David Agustus McGowan of Kanas City, Missouri, coordinated the shipment of almost 500 pounds of marijuana to Fraizer, in Kansas City.

Officials say that the first shipment was seized from Fraizer during a traffic stop after Phan, Vo’s courier, delivered 92 pounds of marijuana to him in two suitcases at a hotel in Kansas City.

Later, officials say agents intercepted calls between Vo, Maldonado Zambrano, and Fraizer in which they discussed the shipment of another load of marijuana for Fraizer in Kansas City. That load was intercepted by Arizona troopers after stopping McGowan for nonfunctioning tail lights on his truck. During the search of the trailer, troopers found 384 pounds of marijuana and $1,629 in cash in a hidden compartment.

Following these seizures officials say, agents executed search warrants at Vo’s residence and place of business in San Jose, as well as Maldonado’s residence in Madera, and Zambrano’s residence in Fresno. At Vo’s residence, agents found $24,700 and another $20,000 in cash on Vo’s person. At his place of business “Find-Buy-Items” agents found 70 pounds of marijuana and indoor marijuana cultivation equipment.

At Maldonado’s residence, officials say agents found 4 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of packaged marijuana, a firearm, and over $45,000 in cash. At Zambrano’s residence, agents found two loaded firearms, more marijuana, and an electronic money counter.

Officials say, Vo is scheduled for sentencing on March 13, 2023, and faces the mandatory minimum statutory penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, and a $5 million fine. Maldonado, Zambrano, and Fraizer previously pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking conspiracy. Maldonado was sentenced to seven years in prison. Both Zambrano and Fraizer were sentenced to two years and three months in prison. McGowan is scheduled for a status conference in federal court in Fresno on January 23, 2023.

This case was investigated by the Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force consisting of agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Sheriff’s Offices of Tulare, Kings, and Fresno Counties, the Fresno Police Department, the Arizona Department of Health, and the Kansas City Police Department.