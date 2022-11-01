An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon.

The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the boat and the onlookers — including Skipper.

Skipper belongs to the boat’s owner, according to Evan Brodsky, a crew member aboard the Monterey Bay Whale Watch vessel.

Brodsky captured the video and shared it with KTLA.

In it, you can see a pair of whales make multiple breaches to the surface, all the while, Skipper watches mystified and excited.

Brodksy said they love having dogs join the whale watching trips; bringing together two animals that would normally have no chance of knowing the other exists.