BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Who said dogs don’t like metal?

On Aug. 15, a dog named Storm snuck out of her owner’s home and made her way into SoFi Stadium all on her own.

A social media post by the band shows Storm sitting in someone’s seat watching Metallica perform during their M72 World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Fortunately, after her metal music adventure, Storm was reunited with her family.

