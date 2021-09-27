DMV warns of text message scam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning customers of a text messaging scam.

The DMV has heard from multiple customers who have received text messages directing them to an unfamiliar link. If a link does not direct customers to the main DMV website at dmv.ca.gov, it is not from the DMV. The department says that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number or financial information through text or unsolicited phone calls or email. Customers may receive an appointment reminder or cancelation notice by text message or email.

The department recommends customers ignore or delete any unsolicited texts or emails requesting personal information claiming to be on behalf of the DMV. Customers can report phishing attacks to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.