DMV to reopen remaining field offices to the public with limited services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its remaining field offices on Thursday, Jun. 11 with limited services.

The DMV said with this phase of reopening, employees at 169 field offices will assist customers with current appointments at the specific office and limited transactions that require an in-person visit.

Behind-the-wheel drive tests are not yet available, and the DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services, and other service

channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals, said the DMV.

“I continue to encourage Californians to use our online services, the Virtual Field Office, DMV Now kiosks and business partners whenever possible,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “Nearly all DMV tasks can be accomplished without an office visit. To keep wait times down and to maintain public health guidelines, I ask you to only visit a DMV office when absolutely necessary and to come prepared.”

According to the DMV, employees will continue serving customers with existing appointments and Californians in need of selected transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including:

• Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

• Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

• Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

• Processing commercial driver license transactions

• Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

• Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

• Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

• Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

• Vehicle verifications

The department said offices will also offer additional services for commercial drivers, including vehicle inspections and basic control tests. The commercial offices will begin contacting previously scheduled applicants to reschedule the vehicle inspection and basic skills components. The DMV also will resume offering motorcycle drive tests.

For more details, click here.