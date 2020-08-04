DMV offering commercial driver’s license renewals online

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering commercial driver’s license renewals online with their new website service. The DMV said in a news release they process an average of 170,000 commercial license renewals every year.

Drivers who are required to take a test or do not have a clean driving record are not eligible to renew online and have to go to a DMV field office to renew their license. Eligible commercial drivers can upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee by credit or debit card, and then receive their new card within a few weeks.

“This new online service is one more way we are making it easier on the commercial drivers who move essential goods throughout the state,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in the release.

The DMV started offering new online options for commercial drivers within the past few months. Commercial drivers can now submit medical certificate updates and request a free temporary paper extension for an expiring license. They also recently launched motor carrier permit renewals online – streamlining the process to shorten the time California businesses have to wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California.

Eligible commercial drivers can renew their license at the DMV’s website.