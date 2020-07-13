DMV giving 1-year extensions to senior drivers with licenses set to expire in 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing an automatic one-year extension to residents 70 years old or older with a non-commercial driver license set to expire by December 31.

The DMV previously provided 120-day extensions to senior drivers with non-commercial licenses expiring between March through July. While the DMV said the new extensions are automatic, drivers will not receive a new card or paper extension in the mail.

As an option, drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online beginning July 15 through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document the extension, though it is not needed to drive, according to the DMV.

California law requires drivers age 70 and older to visit a DMV field office to renew their license but gives the DMV authority to issue extensions.

Commercial licenses expiring between March and September have already been extended through September 30 to align with federal guidelines.

The DMV has also issued extensions for expiring driver licenses and permits, expanded eligibility to renew a driver license or identification card online or by mail, and created new digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit.