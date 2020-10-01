DMV extends deadlines for expiring licenses to December

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending the deadline for all expiring commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements to December. A previous extension had been set to the end of September.

Expiration Dates:

Commercial (all types, all ages)

March – Dec. 2020: extended to Dec. 31

Age 70 and older (non-commercial)

March – Dec. 2020: extended to one year from original expiration date

Age 69 and younger (non-commercial)

Beginning March 2020: expanded eligibility to renew online or by mail for licenses expiring during the emergency

Learner’s permits (non-commercial)

March – Nov. 2020: extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application

The DMV started offering new online options for commercial drivers within the past few months. Commercial drivers can now submit medical certificate updates and request a free temporary paper extension for an expiring license. They also launched motor carrier permit renewals online – streamlining the process to shorten the time California businesses have to wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California.

Visit the DMV’s website for more online services.