DMV extending learner’s permits expiration through November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles said it is extending the expiration date for driver’s license permits through Nov. 30. The department wanted to give student drivers more time to prepare and schedule their behind-the-wheel driving tests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the DMV, eligible permits are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. The DMV previously extended permits expiring between March 1 and Aug. 31. The department said law enforcement has been notified of the extensions.

Courtesy: Department of Motor Vehicles

The DMV resumed behind-the-wheel drive tests with new health and safety protocols on June 26. Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and September have been extended through

Sept. 30 to align with federal guidelines.

Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to complete DMV tasks.