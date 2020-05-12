DMV expands services available through Virtual Field Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding the Virtual Field Office to bring more digital options for services that previously required an in-person office visit.

The DMV said the newly available services include vehicle title transfers, complex vehicle registration renewals that require additional documentation, submission of commercial driver medical certificates, temporary driver license extensions and more.

“Creating these virtual options provides Californians more opportunities to take care of DMV business without visiting an office,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “Dozens of DMV services are available online and through the Virtual Field Office. The DMV continues to use technology to improve the customer experience.”