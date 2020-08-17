DMV closing all offices statewide at 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to save energy amid heat wave

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – The Department of Motor Vehicles will close all offices statewide at 3 p.m. today through Wednesday to conserve energy amid the heat wave that has hit California.

The DMV said customers with and without appointments will be admitted until around 2:30 p.m., as time and space allows, to accommodate the shutdown. Those with appointments between 2:30 and 5 p.m. will be contacted and rescheduled.

“We are doing our part to protect the state’s power grid by reducing our energy consumption,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible.”

Customers are encouraged to avoid an office visit by going online to take care of their DMV needs. Many services are now available at dmv.ca.gov/online.

The DMV said it is also using shade structures where available, offering mobile tickets so customers can wait in an air-conditioned car or other building and return when it is their turn and making water available to customers and employees.

The DMV is also reducing energy consumption throughout the day by turning off all unnecessary lights and equipment and closing blinds and other window coverings. After 3 p.m., air conditioning and other large equipment use is being reduced as much as possible.