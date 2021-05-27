Disneyland to start welcoming out-of-state-visitors on June 15

In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, guests are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, Calif. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

In a first since COVID-19 forced a yearlong closure of the “Happiest Place on Earth,” the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday opened theme park ticket sales up to visitors from outside California.

The moves comes as Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park plan to welcome back out-of-state guests on June 15, which is when California is anticipated to fully reopen its economy following over a year of pandemic-related closures.

Coinciding with an expected influx of tourists, the resort will also resume operations of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel on June 15 and the Disneyland Hotel on July 2, according to a post on the Disney Parks blog.

The Anaheim theme parks have been open to in-state visitors since April 30, but with limited capacity, a new reservation system and other restrictions that were implemented to comply with California guidelines.

It’s still unclear whether the theme parks will operate at full capacity come June 15, but it appears some COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place, such as the face mask requirement.

Guests won’t be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative coronavirus test to enter.

“As always, our procedures may change as we continue to update our health and safety processes based on guidance from the state of California and local health officials,” the post stated. “We recommend that you check back on the website often, as information continues to be updated.”

Those looking to purchase tickets and book reservations — both necessary to enter the theme park now — can do so by going to Disneyland.com.

Disney also noted Wednesday that reservations have been expanded out from 60 to 120 days, giving people more time to plan their visit.