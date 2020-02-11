Disneyland raises prices on some tickets and annual passes, introduces expanded tiered ticketing

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Disneyland raised the prices of some of its tickets and annual passports while introducing an expanded tiered pricing system on Tuesday.

The increase comes amid the recent success of the popular theme park’s “Rise of the Resistance” ride and ahead of the opening of the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, slated for this summer.

The biggest change is how tickets will be sold.

Previously, single-day tickets ranged in price from $104 to $149 and were grouped in three tiers: value, regular and peak.

The new system expands that into five tiers.

Tier 1 tickets are comparable to the value ticket in that they cost $104, meaning the least expensive option didn’t change. Tier 2 tickets are $114, Tier 3 tickets are $124 and Tier 4 tickets are $139 (the previous mid-priced option was $129). Tier 5 tickets are the most expensive at $154, and are $5 more than the former “peak” ticket.

“A ticket is valid for one single-day admission on any date in the tier you select or any date in a lower tier,” Disneyland explained on its website.

For example, you could use a Tier 5 ticket on any of the lower tiers, but couldn’t use a Tier 1 ticket on a Tier 2 day.

The park hopper option — which gives visitors the chance to visit Disneyland and California Adventure in a single day, rose to $55, an increase of $5. That would bring the cost of the most expensive ticket to $209, marking the first time a single-day ticket will be sold for more than $200.

(Southern California residents can still purchase discounted tickets to Disneyland — now an even better deal — through May 21, 2020)

The cost of multi-day tickets — good for two to five days at either or both parks, depending on whether the park hopper option is added — also saw an increase.

And Disneyland’s annual passports are also more expensive, which the cheapest option — the Southern California Select pass — set at $419, up from $399.

The Flex passport increased by $50 to $649, and the Deluxe passport rose $30 to $829.

The Signature and Signature Plus passes saw spikes of $50 each, bringing the price to $1,199 and $1,449 respectively.

One thing that didn’t change: the cost of parking, which remains at $25 for cars and motorcycles.

The ticket price increase had been anticipated, as Disneyland typically raises the cost every year. The last increase came on Jan. 6, 2019, when the resort raised its prices by up to 25%.