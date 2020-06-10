Disneyland, California Adventure to reopen July 17

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(KGET) — Disney says it will begin a phased reopening of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, with Disneyland Park and California Adventure reopening on July 17.

The company said it will begin with the Downtown Disney District opening on July 9, followed by the Disneyland Park and California Adventure.

Disney says it the theme park will be reduced in capacity to comply with state health guidelines, but will manage entry to the park to through a reservation system requiring all guests to reserve a spot.

The company said it will release details of the reservation system “soon.”

Park events that draw large crowds like parades will not be on display when the park reopens and character meet-and-greets will be unavailable, Disney said in a company blog.

The resort’s hotel are planned to reopen beginning July 23, with new health guidelines, and cleaning protocols.