Disney is drawing on inspiration from its abundance of intellectual properties as it builds a planned neighborhood in Riverside County.

The community, named Cotino, is located in Rancho Mirage, about 11 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

Storyliving by Disney, the business venture launched by the entertainment conglomerate to explore the creation of Disney-branded communities across the country, released new details about Cotino on Friday, including the vast amenities future residents can expect to experience if they decide to make the neighborhood their home.

Residents in the planned community who purchase a membership through the company’s “Artisan Club,” will have access to several Disney and Pixar-inspired offerings, including a gathering place and party venue styled after the home of the Parr family — the secret identities of the titular family from the “Incredibles” franchise.

“The main entertaining room will take inspiration from the movie and will feature a towering indoor/outdoor rockwork fireplace,” a press release from Storyliving by Disney reads. “Additional spaces will include five bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, boardroom and an art studio. Along Parr House’s exterior, an elevated patio will present stunning views of the grand oasis and the surrounding mountains.”

Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses, said the Artisan Club membership will give residents the opportunity to “experience magic right outside their front door and down the block.”

Club members will also have access to a clubhouse complex with special amenities, including spaces for dining, art, recreation, entertainment and wellness. Disney says all amenities are being “thoughtfully inspired by Disney Imagineers,” in hopes of fostering close community connections among residents and encourage those who live in Cotino to pursue their individual interests. The clubhouse will be managed by Disney employees, aka cast members, the company said.

An early rendering of Cotino, a planned community which is set to be built in the Coachella Valley. (Disney)

Last year, Disney announced plans for Cotino to be the first planned neighborhood as part of its new business venture. The residential community will be all ages, but at least one section will be specifically reserved for residents 55 and up.

The neighborhood will include options for single family homes, condominiums, cottages and estates. The project is being developed alongside DMB Development, a development company that Disney says is “highly regarded for its large-scale planned communities in the U.S.”

DMB Development’s website lists several neighborhoods in California and Arizona among its successful projects, including Rancho Mission Viejo and Ladera Ranch in Orange County.

If and when Cotino opens to residents as planned, those who decide to make the community their home will have the option to purchase an Artisan Club membership. In addition to the clubhouse and the Parr House gathering space, member will have access to a waterfront clubhouse, a beach area restricted to club members, as well as Disney entertainment and special events.

Memberships will be open to Cotino residents, as well as nonresidents, Disney said.

The price of a membership has not been announced and Disney says these announcements are part of future propose plans that are subject to change or be dropped without notice. The company also stresses that Disney is not the developer or seller of the homes and Disney’s involvement with the property cannot be guaranteed to those who may purchase a home in the neighborhood.

Those interested in following along with the progress of Cotino as it advances from concept to concrete, are encouraged to visit storylivingbydisney.com.

Disney has not released an updated timeline regarding when Cotino or other Storyliving by Disney projects will be completed.