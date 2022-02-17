Disney is building a residential neighborhood in the California desert

Disney on Wednesday announced that it plans to develop residential communities across the U.S., and the first will be built near Palm Springs in the California desert.

The Disney-branded master-planned residential communities called “Storyliving by Disney” will have “the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort,” the company says in a video announcing the venture.

Disney said it’s exploring a variety of locations in the U.S. to build its new residential communities, including some for residents aged 55 and older.

The first community, called “Cotino,” will be built in Rancho Mirage in the Coachella Valley.

In addition to residential homes, the California desert development is expected to host a hotel, as well as shopping, dining and entertainment businesses and a “grand oasis featuring clear turquoise waters with crystal lagoon technology.”

On the shores of the lagoon, there will be a professionally managed park to provide beach access and recreational water activities. Visitors will be able to buy day passes to visit the park.

Disney will also offer a club membership that will let people access a waterfront clubhouse that will host recreational activities and entertainment events throughout the year.

The neighborhood will also have a town center.

“Picture open markets with vibrant businesses that bring an array of culinary, musical and artisanal experiences,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Disney plans to make each neighborhood different.

“While each site will have core Disney DNA, each will also have a very distinct personality drawing inspiration from the local landscape and history and the culture,” D’Amaro said.

The communities are being billed as “the perfect setting for Disney fans to write the next exciting chapter in their lives.”