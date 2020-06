The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

(KGET) — Disney says it will no longer reopen its Disneyland and California Adventure parks on July 17.

In a statement, the Walt Disney Company says it is delaying its proposed scheduled reopening until the state of California issues theme park reopening guidelines. Disney says state officials will not issue those until sometime after July 4.

The company said it will continue with its Downtown Disney District in Anaheim on July 9 with new health protocols.

