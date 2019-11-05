Diamond ring found in rubble after fire, again

It is a moment that has captured the hearts of so many on social media and what some are calling “The Getty Fire Miracle.”

Last week putting out hot spots a California fire crew spotted this wedding ring in the gutter near a burned out home in Los Angeles.

They brought it back to the command post, hoping to find the ring’s rightful owner.

After a little detective work and with the help of social media, firefighters were able to find the woman who lost the ring.

“When a moment like this happens, when we can bring some joys it means a lot of all us,” said Jamie Moore.

“They handed me a water-logged box and inside was this beautiful wow, how we are going to find the owners of this ring?” said Jamie Moore.

“I said mam out of curiosity does this box look familiar to you. and she knew immediately what it was and told me it was her mothers wedding ring. And had been evacuated with her and had gone through this disaster with her,” said Jamie Moore.

Her mother was not only evacuated from this fire but had gone through disaster before at the very same address.

The “Bel Air Blaze” of 1961 also destroyed her home.

The only item to be saved in that fire was the same diamond ring.