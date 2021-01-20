‘Destined for great things’: State lawmakers react to swearing-in of Kamala Harris as Vice President

(KTXL) – Bay Area Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, have known newly-inaugurated Vice President Kamala Harris for about two decades, rooting back to their time in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Both are beaming with pride that their friend — and in some cases mentor — has made history.

“I always knew she was destined for great things but I don’t think any of us, particularly and including her, could’ve imagined that she would be the next vice president of the United States,” Chiu said.

Chiu first met Harris 22 years ago, working as prosecutors in the San Francisco DA’s office.

“She was someone whose trial you always wanted to watch. Someone who was fun to be around and energizing to be around,” Chiu said. “I’ve seen her be able to connect with people from so many different backgrounds. She is so good at that, those seamless transitions between communities that often don’t talk to each other, don’t work together. We need everyone working together.”

Wiener says he met Harris 18 years ago during his very first jury trial when he was a self-described “baby city attorney.”

“I was having trouble with the judge and so at the lunch hour, I went into her office and closed the door and said, ‘What should I do?’” Wiener told FOX40. “She looked at me and said, ‘Don’t back down, don’t let her push you around. Stand up for yourself.’”

“It was very emotional for me. I also saw, all of her struggles,” Wiener said when asked about his reaction to seeing Harris being sworn-in. “Kamala never had it easy. Seeing her come up and her great work that she’s done and her huge heart, it was just very emotional for me to see her.”

“My son has grown up only knowing Donald Trump, and he is so excited when the TV is on, and she comes on. He knows not only is she someone that papa knows, but she’s someone who doesn’t look like the rest of the suits, and she is going to be a role model for generations to come,” Chiu said.