Deputy hospitalized following possible fentanyl exposure in Tulare County, officials say

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy was hospitalized after they were possibly exposed to fentanyl while searching a suspect on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Linnel Camp in Farmersville to check on the welfare of a woman after she called the sheriff’s office dispatch line.

While investigating, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies learned the woman had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest.

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies searched her, officials say they spotted a white substance on her.

Moments later, a deputy who had searched the woman reportedly began to feel sick and was showing symptoms of possible fentanyl exposure.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and no other details have been provided about their condition at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.