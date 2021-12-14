Deputies investigate ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Fresno woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for four days.

Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Missy Hernandez, who is also known as Missy Perez.

They say there is suspicion surrounding the disappearance of Missy, and they would like to reach out to anyone who has spoken or seen her in the last few days before she went missing.

“Missy is the type of person who is out and about quite a bit,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti.

They say Missy has not been seen since Tuesday, December 7th.

“We got a call from someone on December 8 saying that they hadn’t seen missy and they were concerned because it was unlike her,” explained Botti.

Police are quickly exhausting all their efforts to try and track Missy, so far they’ve had no luck.

“We went to a location to check for her, could not find her there was no sign of her,” Botti said.

Missy is a local vendor who is oftentimes found at events around Fresno selling her products.

She is not originally from the Fresno area and authorities say she can be anywhere between the city and Los Angeles.

“What we really need to do is hear from people on the outside to corroborate anything that we might be hearing,” said Botti.

She is described as 5’5″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, dark brown or black hair.

She also has several tattoos on her arms and legs.

The Sheriff’s Office says it can’t get into the details of the case or why they are calling it suspicious but deputies are working to gather more evidence.