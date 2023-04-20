(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said someone at the Sacramento International Airport fired shots on Wednesday night.

“The airport is open and flights are operational. There is no danger to the public,” airport officials said.

The shooter was reportedly found dead inside a car in the garage, and it is believed the shooter died by suicide.

No one else is believed to have been injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities closed off the overnight parking lot near Terminal A.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help can be reached by dialing or texting 988. In the United States, that number connects to trained mental health professionals.