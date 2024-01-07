OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot Saturday night and authorities are still investigating the incident, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. near the area of Avenue 416 and Road 128 in Orosi.

Upon their arrival, they say they were told a man had been shot there at that location, but he decided to drive himself a quarter of a mile away to Road 130 and Avenue 417 to get help.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release any suspect information or description.

The condition or any other information about the victim is also unknown.

Detectives continue to investigate this case and ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.