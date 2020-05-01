Demonstrators rally in Sacramento, Huntington Beach against stay-at-home orders, beach closures

Thousands gathered in Huntington Beach and the State Capitol building Friday defying staying at home orders and to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continued stay-at-home orders and beach closures in Orange County.

The Huntington Beach city council voted Thursday to allow its city attorney to challenge the state order to close Orange County beaches.

The city closed beaches Friday, however, as demonstrators lined the streets with officers on horseback keeping them out of the street.

About 1,000 more protested in Sacramento with several protesters being arrested.

For more on the protests in Huntington Beach, visit KTLA.com.

For more on Sacramento protests, visit FOX40.