BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles County firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre brush fire burning in an area off Highway 138 in the Antelope Valley.

Fire crews were called to an area off Highway 138 and West Avenue D in Fairmont just before 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles said the area was seeing winds at 25 mph with gusts reaching 36 mph.

We will update this story as we learn more information.