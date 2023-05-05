(KTXL) — The suspect in the Davis stabbings that occurred over the last week and who was detained Wednesday afternoon made his first court appearance Friday.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, of Davis, appeared at the Yolo County Superior Court in Woodland to hear the charges against him: two charges of murder and a charge of attempted murder, with a special circumstance for committing multiple murders.

This special circumstance makes the case eligible for a sentence of life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Dominguez, who is represented by a public defender, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and the judge decided against bail.

“The charges relate to the stabbing deaths of Davis residents David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm, and the attempted murder of Davis resident Kimberlee Guillory,” the District Attorney’s office wrote in a press release.

Over the course of five days, three stabbings occurred during the night hours around Davis, leading to the mobilization of several law enforcement agencies, as well as the interruption of classes at UC Davis and business hours at local establishments.

The first victim, Breaux, also known as “Compassion Guy”, was found dead in Central Park on the morning of April 27.

Najm was killed at Sycamore Park on the night of April 29, about 1.5 miles from the first killing.

On May 1, the third stabbing took place when Guillory was attacked several times through her tent.

On the afternoon of May 3, police officers detained Dominguez as he was walking near Sycamore Park, the site of the second killing.