Oil spill at Chevron Refinery in Richmond stopped, clean-up underway

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – An oil spill that was leaking into the Bay near the Chevron Refinery in Richmond has now been stopped, and clean-up is underway, according to Chevron.

On Monday afternoon, around 3 p.m., after Chevron noticed oil in the water, they ‘initiated its response protocol, began working to isolate and contain the release, and notified all applicable agencies.”

The refinery posted to Facebook around 5 p.m. saying that the spill has been stopped at this time and ‘clean-up is ongoing.’

Hazardous Materials crews and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of the oil spill.

The spill occurred at a wharf and officials advise all to avoid the area as clean up continues.

According to Supervisor John Gioia, there was a “5 gallon per min. leak of a petroleum product.”

Gioia posted to Twitter saying that the Chevron and Fire Agency was on the scene working to boom the leak.

A public health advisory has also been issued for Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.

Officials say the incident at the refinery could impact residents’ respiratory sensitivities, however, ‘most people will not be affected.’

People may experience eye, skin, nose, or throat irritation. If you experience one of these symptoms, you are advised to stay inside and rinse the area that is irritated.

Our Hazardous Materials team is responding to a reported oil spill at a wharf near Chevron’s Richmond refinery. Stay out of the area if possible. Eye, skin, nose or throat irritation possible — if so go inside and rinse with water. Updates https://t.co/p8RBaWErb2 — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) February 10, 2021

Check back for updates as this is developing.