Creek Fire forces evacuations to Huntington Lake & surrounding areas, grows to 5k acres

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A wildfire near Shaver and Huntington lakes has forced evacuations Saturday as it continues to grow.

The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, was discovered Friday night around 6:30 p.m., near Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road in the Big Creek area and has burned 5,000 acres.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for all of the Shaver Lake area, as far south as Littlefield Road. There is a potential threat to life and or property. Those who require extra time to evacuate & those with pets/livestock should leave now.

Other Fresno County communities under an evacuation order include Huntington Lake area, Camp Sierra and Big Creek.

Southern California Edison’s Big Creek Facility has been evacuated, while the utility’s transmission lines are being threatened by the fire, spokesman Ron Gales said. Over 2,000 customers are without power in the Shaver Lake area.

Visitors are urged to leave the area now to avoid traffic jams on Highway 168.

Madera County Impacts from Creek Fire

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies went door-to-door for mandatory evacuation notices for the following areas:

Kinsman Flat

Cascadel Woods

Mammoth Pool

Whisky Falls

Clover Meadow and Surrounding Campgrounds

Arnold Meadow

Minarets Work Center

Chiquito Campground

Beasore Road North to Clover Meadow

An evacuation warning has been issued for the Rock Creek and Fish Creek areas. This means that there is a potential threat to life and property. Residents are urged to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office said residents should not wait for an evacuation order if they feel threatened. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Access to Shaver Lake is closed to the public due to the fire, this includes Camp Edison and the North Shore.

Evacuation Center Information

A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Foothill Elementary School for Fresno County families affected by the Creek Fire.

Madera County evacuees are urged to go to the North Fork School in North Fork. A rally point/information center will be established there.

What we know so far

A total of 450 personnel from the Sierra National Forest and Cal Fire, consisting of crews, engines, dozers and aircraft, are in unified command in response to the fire.

Firefighters are challenged by steep rugged terrain, thick foliage and high temperatures, said Daniel Tune, spokesman for the Forest Service. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Highway 168 is closed to travelers from Auberry Road to the east end of Huntington Lake, except for residents and emergency crews, according to Caltrans.

Red Cross volunteers are now en route to Prather to set up a temporary evacuation point at Foothill Elementary School for families affected by the #CreekFire in Fresno Co. If you are in a mandatory evac area, please follow the direction of @FresnoSheriff — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) September 5, 2020

@FresnoSheriff @FresnoCoFire @R5_Fire_News All of Huntington Lake is now under an evacuation order due to the fast spreading #CreekFire. This is in addition to existing evacuation orders for Camp Sierra & Big Creek. Visitors urged to leave now to avoid traffic jams on Hwy. 168. pic.twitter.com/nATk5nMSnm — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) September 5, 2020

