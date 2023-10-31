(FOX40.COM) — In their first tour in over a decade, rock band Creed will perform at the Toyota Amphitheatre next year, one of only two performances in California.

The Grammy Award-winning band is bringing the “Summer of ‘99 Tour” to the outdoor Wheatland venue on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2014.

It’s the band’s first North American tour since reuniting this summer following an 11-year hiatus.

Rock bands 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre as opening acts.

Creed will perform in 40 cities starting on July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and concluding the tour on Sept. 28 in Atlantic City.

The tour also includes the inaugural Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Festival in San Bernardino on Aug. 31.

Wheatland and San Bernardino are the only California cities on the tour.

The general sale for tickets begins on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets have been available since Tuesday in a presale.

A limited number of lawn seats for the Wheatland performance will be available for $19.99.