CPUC holding virtual public briefings this week on utilities’ preparations for Public Safety Power Shutoffs this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — The California Public Utilities Commission is holding remote public briefings this week regarding preparations for Public Safety Power Shutoffs this year.

The state’s three large electric investor-owned utilities — the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric — are participating in the briefings, the first of which took place this morning with SDG&E.

Tomorrow from 1:30-3 p.m., SCE will discuss their plans, followed by PG&E on Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m. The briefings can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3ivGNDc.

There will be 30 minutes for public comment at each briefing. To provide comment, call 800-857-1917 and enter passcode 9899501.

At the briefings, the utilities will provide information and answer questions from the CPUC, Cal OES, and CAL FIRE about all aspects of their preparation for PSPS events.