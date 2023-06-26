FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with ties to both Porterville and a town in rural Montana man has been sentenced to over six years in prison for his involvement in a $9 million cow manure Ponzi scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office.

Officials say 66-year-old Ray Brewer was sentenced on Monday to six years and nine months in prison for running a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme where he purported to turn cow manure into green energy.

According to court records, from March 2014 through December 2019, Brewer stole $8,750,000 from investors by claiming to build anaerobic digesters on dairies in Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties, as well as other counties in California and Idaho.

Officials say Brewer’s investors were supposed to receive 66% of all net profits as well as tax incentives.

According to authorities, Brewer made misrepresented the efforts to his investors and took investors on tours of dairies where he said that he was going to build the digesters. He also sent them forged lease agreements with the dairy owners, prosecutors say.

Officials say Brewer also sent the investors altered agreements with banks that made it appear as though he had obtained millions of dollars in loans to build the digesters, adding he also sent the investors forged contracts with multinational companies that made it appear as though he had secured revenue streams. Finally, officials say he sent the investors fake pictures of the digesters seemingly under construction.

After Brewer received the investors’ money, officials say he transferred the funds to multiple other bank accounts that he opened in the names of different entities, his family members, and an alias. He used false descriptions for the transfers and did so to conceal the location, source, ownership, and control of the money before using it for personal expenditures. These expenditures included two plots of land that were 10 or more acres each, a 3,700-square-foot custom home, and new pickup trucks.

When Brewer’s investors realized the fraud and obtained civil judgments against him, officials say he moved to Montana and assumed a new identity.

Upon his arrest, Brewer told officers that they had the wrong man and also claimed to have been in the Navy and recalled how he once saved several soldiers during a fire by blocking the flames with his body so that they could escape.

Officials say Brewer has since admitted that these were both lies meant to gain respect or empathy with law enforcement.