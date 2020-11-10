Covered California launches open enrollment period for 2021 coverage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A press conference was held Monday to officially launch Covered California’s open enrollment period for 2021 coverage.

Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee, Secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti participated in the virtual press conference.

On Tuesday, oral arguments are scheduled before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could invalidate the Affordable Care Act, which provides health care to millions of Californians through Covered California and Medi-Cal.

Covered California is the state’s health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies, according to a news release. For more information about Covered California, please visit www.CoveredCA.com.