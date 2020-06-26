Condemned inmate convicted in 1992 of rape and murder in Reseda has died

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who spent nearly 28 years on death row for the rape and murder of a woman in Reseda has died, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Richard E. Stitely, 71, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after being found unresponsive in his cell at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to CDCR. He didn’t have a cellmate, and there were no signs of trauma to his body, CDCR said.

Cause of death will be determined by the Marin County Coroner.

Stitely was sentenced to death on Sept. 14, 1992, for the rape and murder of Carol Unger, 47.

She was last seen leaving the White Oak Bar in Reseda with Stitely on Jan. 19, 1990, and her body was found the next day in the parking lot of a North Hollywood industrial complex.

There are currently 725 people on California’s death row.