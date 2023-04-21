Some parkgoers who visited the Disneyland Resort on Thursday could not get into the parks or use any technology-dependent features due to a computer system crash, The Orange County Register reported.

The crash briefly affected the turnstiles entryways at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, parking structures, and certain Magicband+ capabilities.

Guests couldn’t park hop between the two parks, Magicbands was not working correctly and annual pass holders, known at the Disneyland Resort as Magic Key holders, could not scan their tickets for food and merchandise discounts.

Disneyland parking attendants were also forced to hand out paper parking tickets since barcodes couldn’t be scanned.

The computer issue resulted in a massive crowd of visitors waiting for the issue to be solved in the center promenade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Many Twitter users visiting the Anaheim resort documented the scene online.

The issue was first detected around 11:30 a.m., according to WDW News Today. The problem was then resolved about an hour later.