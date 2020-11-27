Coast Guard rescues 3 adults, 2 dogs from boat stranded near Concord

A person is hoisted from a stranded boat to a helicopter in this image taken from a video provided by the Coast Guard.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and two dogs from a boat that ran aground near the Seal Islands.

The rescue operation began after the boat’s owner contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to reported the vessel was stranded, according to a Coast Guard release. An hour later, a helicopter crew located the vessel, and a rescue swimmer helped hoist the people and dogs to safety.

The helicopter transported the boat’s occupants to Buchanan Field Airport, the release said. No injuries were reported.

