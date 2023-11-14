CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis woman was arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed a man and woman – and then drove into the woman she had just pepper-sprayed, before fleeing the scene.

According to the Clovis Police Department, officers received a call of an injury collision near Old Town Clovis on Tuesday at Minnewawa and 9th at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses reported the driver driving a white Camaro, hitting a woman in the roadway, and leaving the scene.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Courtney Linder from Clovis. She was located and arrested a short time afterward.

According to police, there was an argument near an apartment involving Linder and her neighbors. She ended up pepper-spraying a man and a woman before getting into her car. Instead of driving away, officers say Linder made a U-turn back towards the woman that she pepper-sprayed. She accelerated and swerved hitting the woman with her car at a high rate of speed – then drove away.

The female victim, who was not identified by police, was transported to the hospital with major injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Officers say Linder has been booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.