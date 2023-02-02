BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista has reached a $26 million settlement with state and federal officials.

Investigators accused the medical provider of under-reporting its income, therefore violating the California False Claims Act and the federal False Claims Act.

According to investigators, former executives knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to the state so the clinic would receive excessive payments from the Medi-Cal insurance program.

They said the company’s new management discovered these violations after an internal investigation and voluntarily disclosed them to authorities.

Of the total settlement amount, the state of California will receive $15.6 million and the Federal Government will receive $10.4 million.