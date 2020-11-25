Christmas magic in November for terminally ill 6-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — It was a Christmas wish come true for Arianna on Saturday as she gathered with her loved ones under the Christmas tree.

Presents poured in and the busiest man in the world right now took time away from the North Pole just to pay Arianna a visit.

Santa and a few of his helpers were in attendance.

Local law enforcement got in on the fun too, making the atmosphere magical.

“Christmas magic in November. It’s a sign of hope,” said event organizer Ronnie Duvall. “It restores humanity back to its roots of Christmas holidays and holiday gatherings.”

Arianna has been given a diagnosis that carries a six to nine month life expectancy.

She has two younger sisters and a mom and dad that worked hard to make this event happen for their little girl.