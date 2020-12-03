CHP to honor officer who died in line of duty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will hold a bell toll tribute ceremony in honor of an officer who died in the line of duty.

The ceremony honoring Andy Ornelas will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento and be live-streamed here.

Ornelas on Nov. 23 was riding a CHP motorcycle in the Antelope Valley area when a vehicle made a U-turn directly in his path, the agency said. His motorcycle hit the vehicle, throwing him from the bike.

Ornelas was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, where he died Wednesday.