CHP stepping up enforcement for upcoming Labor Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol will be stepping up patrols looking for impaired drivers during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins Friday at 6:01 p.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, according to the department.

Last year during the Labor Day weekend, the CHP said 45 people were killed in crashes throughout
the state, most of whom were not wearing a seat belt. In addition, the CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence during the 2019 enforcement period.

