BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities in Southern California have released a photo of the vehicle, they say, was involved in a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy.

The shooting happened last week on the 55 freewa in Orange.

Aiden Leos was shot and killed while sitting in the back seat of his mother’s car.

Police are looking for a 2018 or 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has now reached at least $310,000.