CHP pursues vehicle on chase into Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities pursued a vehicle as it headed through Southern California highways and into the Grapevine Thursday night just north of Castaic.

Nexstar sister station KTLA reports a black sedan was going at high speeds through Burbank and the San Fernando Valley on northbound Interstate 5.

Cameras showed the vehicle driving erratically across lanes and onto the shoulder of roads at around 8 p.m. before losing sight of the vehicle at around 8:15 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what the driver of the vehicle was wanted for.

We will update this story as we learn more information.